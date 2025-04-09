PSBs share in loans rises sharply in FY25: Monetary Policy Report

The pace of growth in loans by public sector banks (PSBs) was an exception to the overall moderation in bank credit in the financial year ended March 2025 (FY25). Their share in incremental credit rose to 57.3 per cent in March 2025 from 51.7 per cent a year ago, according to the Reserve Bank of India’s Monetary Policy Report (April 2025).
In contrast to state-owned lenders, the share of private lenders declined to 39.1 per cent in March 2025 from 46.6 per cent in March 2024. The foreign banks saw their share in incremental credit rise to 3.6 per cent as on March 21, 2025, from 1.8 per cent as on March 22, 2024.
Bankers said PSBs with lower credit-to-deposit (C/D) ratios were able to ramp up loan disbursals when private lenders grappled with higher C/D ratios. “PSBs continued to be the major driver of incremental credit extended by all scheduled commercial banks (SCBs) in 2024–25,” the report said.
According to CARE Ratings’ preliminary assessment, the private sector banks’ credit grew by around 7.5–8 per cent and public sector banks’ by around 12–13 per cent. The C/D ratio of PSBs was 77–78 per cent, while that of their private counterparts was above 90 per cent.
In the middle of FY25, the RBI had flagged concerns over the rapid growth in the loan books of some banks, especially private banks, and asked them to revisit business models, leading to some of them moderating lending activity.
PSU banks have significant surplus bonds in the Statutory Liquidity Ratio (SLR) book as their C/D ratio is low. Now, with the reduction in the rate, and the market rate being slightly favourable, they have opted to increase the advances in the balance sheet compared to the securities they were holding. PSU banks were aggressive in lending, especially to better-rated clients, said Sanjay Agarwal, senior director–BFSI ratings, CARE Ratings.