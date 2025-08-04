Monday, August 04, 2025 | 11:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / People / IndusInd Bank appoints Rajiv Anand as MD & CEO for 3 years, effective Aug

IndusInd Bank appoints Rajiv Anand as MD & CEO for 3 years, effective Aug

Rajiv Anand has been appointed as the MD&CEO of IndusInd Bank for a 3-year term, effective from August 25, 2025, following the resignation of Sumant Kathpalia

IndusInd Bank

After the CEO’s resignation, IndusInd Bank formed an executive committee to oversee operations, which received a one-month extension last week

Subrata Panda
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 04 2025 | 11:43 PM IST

Listen to This Article

IndusInd Bank on Monday announced that its board has appointed Rajiv Anand as the MD&CEO of the bank for a period of three years, effective from August 25, 2025, to August 24, 2028. Anand’s appointment has received approval from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) but is subject to shareholder approval.
 
Anand was one of three candidates recommended by the bank’s board to the RBI for the position of MD&CEO. The RBI had given the board until June 30 to submit its list of candidates for the role. Reports had suggested that Anand, Anup Kumar Saha, and Rahul Shukla were the three names sent to the RBI for approval.
 
 
Prior to this role, Anand was Deputy MD at Axis Bank, where he led the bank’s wholesale banking business and was responsible for driving its digital agenda. He joined Axis Asset Management in 2009 as its founding MD&CEO.
 
In subsequent roles, Anand was appointed president of retail banking at Axis Bank and later joined the board as head of Wholesale Banking.
 
Anand holds a degree in Commerce and is a qualified Chartered Accountant.

Also Read

Stock market

Stock market close highlights: Sensex adds 447 pts, Nifty at 24,821; RIL up 2%; all sectors in green

IndusInd Bank

IndusInd Bank rises 2% on posting Q1 results; Should you buy, sell or hold?

Sunil Mehta, Chairman, IndusInd Bank

Leadership transition is well on track, says IndusInd Bank Chairman Mehta

IndusInd Bank

IndusInd Bank net profit plunges 72% due to rise in retail bad loans

IndusInd Bank

IndusInd Bank Q1 profit drops 72% to ₹604 crore; NII falls to ₹4,640 crore

 
Anand’s appointment as MD&CEO follows the resignation of Sumant Kathpalia, the former MD&CEO of the bank, in April, who took moral responsibility for the accounting lapses at the bank.
 
Additionally, former Deputy CEO Arun Khurana also stepped down in April over the same accounting lapses. In Q4FY25, the bank reported a loss of Rs 2,329 crore after ramping up provisions and reversing incorrectly booked revenue and income entries linked to accounting discrepancies in the derivatives and microfinance segments.
 
The bank’s Chief Financial Officer and Chief Human Resources Officer also resigned.
 
After the CEO’s resignation, IndusInd Bank formed an executive committee to oversee operations, which received a one-month extension last week.
 
IndusInd Bank reported a 72% year-on-year (Y-o-Y) decline in net profit to Rs 604 crore in Q1FY26, due to higher provisions for retail loans and lower income from both core and non-core operations.
 
Following the bank’s earnings, IndusInd Bank’s Chairman Sunil Mehta stated that the leadership transition is on track. Mehta added that the bank is actively identifying both internal and external candidates for senior management roles.

More From This Section

Timex Group

Timex Group plans to double down on India, raise market share: Executivespremium

Padmaja Ruparel, cofounder of India Angel Network (IAN)

Lot of Indian-origin AI, deep-tech talent is moving abroad: Padmaja Ruparelpremium

Alisha Moopen, Deputy Managing Director, Aster DM Healthcare India

Aster DM sees potential to grow oncology's share to high teens: Moopenpremium

Alex Zino, executive vice-president (business development & future programmes for UK & international markets), and global head of government relations, Rolls-Royce

Rolls-Royce still vying to codevelop India's stealth jet engine: Alex Zinopremium

Sanjeev Nautiyal

Ujjivan SFB expects RBI to decide on universal bank application by Dec: CEOpremium

Topics : Reserve Bank of India IndusInd Bank Banking Industry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 04 2025 | 11:42 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesWest Indies vs Pakistan 3rd T20 LIVE Stocks to Watch TodayBharti Airtrl Q1 Results PreviewCBSE 10th Compartment Result 2025Gold and Silver Rate TodayJSW Cement IPONSDL IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon