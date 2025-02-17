Business Standard

Monday, February 17, 2025 | 12:05 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / RBI curbs on New India Co-op Bank: Deposit insurance offers silver lining

RBI curbs on New India Co-op Bank: Deposit insurance offers silver lining

Customers pin hopes on Rs 5 lakh insurance payout as RBI freezes withdrawals

banks
Premium

Illustration: binay sinha

Abhijit LeleAathira VarierAnjali Kumari Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Feb 17 2025 | 12:02 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) decision to impose restrictions on the Mumbai-based New India Co-operative Bank following an alleged ₹122 crore fraud came as a rude shock to thousands of depositors, many of whom had deposited large sums just days ago. The only visible relief for them is that the deposit insurance claim process has been set in motion, allowing savers to recover up to ₹5 lakh by May 14.
 
Around 90 per cent of the bank’s 130,000 depositors are fully insured under the deposit insurance cover provided by the Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC). Depositors must
Topics : finance sector Banks

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon