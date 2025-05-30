RBI's LRS review to align with wider economic, geopolitical conditions

The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) initiative to review the Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS) framework is part of a routine exercise to align it with wider economic and geopolitical conditions, experts said.

In its annual report released on Thursday, the RBI said it has initiated a comprehensive framework review and is examining various aspects, including the annual remittance limit, permissible purposes, transaction modes, and currency options.

The LRS scheme was introduced in 2004, allowing all resident individuals to remit up to $25,000 per financial year for any permissible current or capital account transaction, or a combination of both,