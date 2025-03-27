RBI to meet bankers next week to discuss liquidity management framework

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will meet bankers on April 3 to discuss its liquidity management framework, said multiple sources aware of the development. It is widely expected that the RBI may announce some changes in its liquidity management framework during the April monetary policy meeting.

Sources further said that the banks want clarity on the RBI’s comfort with liquidity in relation to net demand and time liabilities (NDTL), which is expected to be discussed at the meeting. The RBI's "comfort" level with liquidity is typically reflected by the amount of surplus liquidity it permits in the banking system.