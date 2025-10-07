Tuesday, October 07, 2025 | 10:56 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Rebuilding trust, regaining biz momentum key priorities for IndusInd Bank

The private sector lender is also looking to enhance productivity through innovations in areas such as fintech

IndusInd Bank
During the July–September quarter, IndusInd Bank’s loan and deposit books declined on a year-on-year (Y-o-Y) basis.

Aathira Varier Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 07 2025 | 10:54 PM IST

Rebuilding trust with stakeholders and regaining business momentum while building a profitable business along with a balanced franchise are the priorities of the new IndusInd Bank management.
 
The private sector lender is also looking to enhance productivity through innovations in areas such as fintech.
 
“Rebuilding trust with stakeholders, regaining business momentum, building a profitable business and balanced franchise, and unlocking productivity through fintech innovations are some of the key areas of focus for the bank's management,” a highly placed source said.
 
Following the resignation of Sumant Kathpalia in April after lapses in accounting practices, the bank appointed a new managing
