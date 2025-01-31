Business Standard

Friday, January 31, 2025 | 06:10 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / Regulation plays catch-up in certain areas, enables innovation: Razorpay MD

Regulation plays catch-up in certain areas, enables innovation: Razorpay MD

"It is important how you absorb acquisitions and make them successful. We care about the kind of firms we acquire, and how we integrate them with the mothership"

Shashank Kumar, co-founder and managing director, Razorpay | photo: KAMLESH PEDNEKAR
Premium

Shashank Kumar, co-founder and managing director, Razorpay | photo: KAMLESH PEDNEKAR

BS Reporter
8 min read Last Updated : Jan 31 2025 | 6:06 AM IST
At the Business Standard BFSI Insight Summit 2024, Shashank Kumar, co-founder and managing director, Razorpay, said regulation was necessary for the growth of the fintech ecosystem, and that norms did not necessarily stifle innovation at new-age companies. In a conversation with Business Standard’s A K Bhattacharya, he underlined the need for the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to be the single regulator for all financial institutions, including traditional ones and fintech firms.
 
Acknowledging that while innovation at firms outpaces regulation, he said there had to be a system to ensure the safety of the sector. Kumar noted that the collaboration
Topics : BS Banking Annual Fintech sector Razorpay BS Special finance sector

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon