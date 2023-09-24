Savings puzzle: Does the fall in financial savings show household distress?

Savings declined but resulted in rise in assets: SBI chief economist
You can earn up to 7.25% on your savings account with this bank: Details
Govt hikes interest rates on most small savings schemes by up to 70 bps
Small savings schemes: Pay heed to return, taxation, and lock-in
Paytm stock gains as gross merchandise value rises 40% in March quarter
MDBs at the centre of any chance of meeting the climate challenge
RBI likely to keep interest rate unchanged as inflation still high: Experts
Assam CM launches third phase of microfinance loan waiver scheme
Respond to intimation of past tax demands for faster refund: I-T dept
Bond inclusion shows our fiscal prudence: Finance secy T V Somanathan