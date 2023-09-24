Savings puzzle: Does the fall in financial savings show household distress?

Respond to intimation of past tax demands for faster refund: I-T dept

Assam CM launches third phase of microfinance loan waiver scheme

RBI likely to keep interest rate unchanged as inflation still high: Experts

MDBs at the centre of any chance of meeting the climate challenge

Paytm stock gains as gross merchandise value rises 40% in March quarter

Small savings schemes: Pay heed to return, taxation, and lock-in

Govt hikes interest rates on most small savings schemes by up to 70 bps

You can earn up to 7.25% on your savings account with this bank: Details

Savings declined but resulted in rise in assets: SBI chief economist

A fall in net financial savings of households to a 47-year low as a proportion of the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) in 2022-23 has raised fears of there being

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com