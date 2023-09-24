close
Sensex (-0.33%)
66009.15 -221.09
Nifty (-0.34%)
19674.25 -68.10
Nifty Smallcap (0.10%)
5734.20 + 5.45
Nifty Midcap (-0.11%)
40139.15 -45.70
Nifty Bank (-0.03%)
44612.05 -11.80
Heatmap

Savings puzzle: Does the fall in financial savings show household distress?

The finance ministry thinks otherwise

savings, investment, saving scheme
Premium

Photo: Pexels

Indivjal Dhasmana New Delhi
6 min read Last Updated : Sep 24 2023 | 10:22 PM IST
Follow Us
A fall in net financial savings of households to a 47-year low as a proportion of the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) in 2022-23 has raised fears of there being

Also Read

Savings declined but resulted in rise in assets: SBI chief economist

You can earn up to 7.25% on your savings account with this bank: Details

Govt hikes interest rates on most small savings schemes by up to 70 bps

Small savings schemes: Pay heed to return, taxation, and lock-in

Paytm stock gains as gross merchandise value rises 40% in March quarter

MDBs at the centre of any chance of meeting the climate challenge

RBI likely to keep interest rate unchanged as inflation still high: Experts

Assam CM launches third phase of microfinance loan waiver scheme

Respond to intimation of past tax demands for faster refund: I-T dept

Bond inclusion shows our fiscal prudence: Finance secy T V Somanathan

Topics : Gross domestic product Financial savings Finance Ministry

First Published: Sep 24 2023 | 10:18 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesRajya Sabha Passes Women's Reservation BillStock To Watch TodayLatest News LiveIndi vs Aus ODI Playing 11Apple's iPhone 15 SaleParliament special session LIVEGold-Silver PriceExpendables 4Glenmark Pharma Share

Companies News

Apple outpaces Samsung to become largest smartphone exporter from IndiaApple's iPhone 15 goes on sale today, long queues outside Mumbai store

Election News

Telangana IT Minister K T Rama Rao accuses PM Modi of misleading youthCourt rejects Ashok Gehlot's acquittal plea in defamation case by Shekhawat

India News

Parliament special session: Rajya Sabha passes women's reservation BillParliament special session LIVE: LS logged 132% productivity, says Om Birla

Economy News

Discussion underway to ease FDI norms in space sector, says officialIndia unlikely to export sugar in 2023-2024, says ED&F Man Commodities
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023World Cup 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon