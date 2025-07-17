Thursday, July 17, 2025 | 06:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
SBI's Rs 25,000 crore QIP draws Rs 1 trillion bids; LIC, MFs lead

SBI's Rs 25,000 crore QIP draws Rs 1 trillion bids; LIC, MFs lead

LIC bids over Rs 5,000 crore in SBI's Rs 25,000 crore QIP, joined by major MFs and FPIs; fundraise to boost capital adequacy by 60 bps with 3.47% equity dilution

State Bank of India building.

Samie ModakSundar Sethuraman Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 17 2025 | 6:45 PM IST

Listen to This Article

State Bank of India’s (SBI’s) Rs 25,000-crore ($2.9 billion) qualified institutional placement (QIP) evoked bids worth nearly Rs 1 trillion — underscoring strong demand for the shares of the country’s biggest lender — with local institutions leading the charge, according to people in the know.
 
Sources said Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) placed bids worth over Rs 5,000 crore, while domestic mutual funds (MFs) such as SBI MF, ICICI Prudential MF, Aditya Birla Sun Life MF and HDFC Bank too placed bids worth over Rs 1,500 crore each. Meanwhile, about half a dozen foreign portfolio investors (FPIs), including Singapore’s
