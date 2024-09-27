Staffing power up: HDFC Bank likely to overtake SBI in employee count

HDFC Bank, the country’s largest private sector lender, is likely to surpass the State Bank of India (SBI), the largest lender, as the biggest employer in banking.

HDFC Bank had 213,527 employees at the end of FY24 and SBI had 232,296, according to data compiled from the annual reports of the two companies.

Of SBI’s total workforce, 110,116 are in the “officers” category; 92,514 in “clerical” and 29,666 in “sub-staff”. Women comprise about 27 per cent of the state-owned lender's workforce.

That said, SBI’s workforce is