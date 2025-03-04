State bond yields harden on heavy supply and weak investor demand

Heavy supply at the weekly state government bond auction on Tuesday coupled with weak investor demand pushed the yields on state bonds higher. The cut-off yield on those bonds ranged between 7.22 per cent and 7.34 per cent, against 7.17 per cent to 7.20 per cent in the previous week.

Fourteen states raised ₹50,500 crore through state bonds at the auction. In the previous week, 17 states had raised ₹41,054 crore.

The yield spread between the benchmark 10-year government bond and 10-year state bonds widened to 47-48 basis points (bps), from 30-35 bps in the previous week.

The benchmark 10-year