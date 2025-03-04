Tuesday, March 04, 2025 | 08:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Finance / News / State bond yields harden on heavy supply and weak investor demand

State bond yields harden on heavy supply and weak investor demand

14 states raised Rs 50,500 crore through bonds at the auction

Bonds
(Photo: Shutterstock)

Anjali Kumari Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 04 2025 | 8:36 PM IST

Heavy supply at the weekly state government bond auction on Tuesday coupled with weak investor demand pushed the yields on state bonds higher. The cut-off yield on those bonds ranged between 7.22 per cent and 7.34 per cent, against 7.17 per cent to 7.20 per cent in the previous week.
 
Fourteen states raised ₹50,500 crore through state bonds at the auction. In the previous week, 17 states had raised ₹41,054 crore.
 
The yield spread between the benchmark 10-year government bond and 10-year state bonds widened to 47-48 basis points (bps), from 30-35 bps in the previous week.
 
The benchmark 10-year
Topics : Bonds Life Insurance Corporation Investors

