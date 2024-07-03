Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Tax tribunal rulings open doors to more firms claiming CSR deductions

Orders expected to settle matter but chances of the authorities questioning such deductions not ruled out, say tax experts

tax taxation
Premium

Recent rulings by tax dispute tribunals may help more companies to claim deductions for corporate social responsibility (CSR) spending.

Sachin P Mampatta Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 03 2024 | 2:36 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Recent rulings by tax dispute tribunals may help more companies to claim deductions for corporate social responsibility (CSR) spending.

Income Tax Appellate Tribunals in Mumbai and Delhi allowed companies to claim a deduction under section 80G for their CSR activities. The section allows deductions for contributions made to charitable institutions. Such claims were questioned in the past over the fact that CSR spends are not voluntary but done to fulfil a statutory obligation. Tribunal rulings, including one in Mumbai, on May 27 allowed claims.

“The amendment brought about by Finance Act, 2015 to section 80G of the Act which

Also Read

Premiumtax

Petty dispute relief scheme: Govt to waive interest, fee, penalty, too

GSTGST

GST collections to drive FY25 gross tax revenue to Rs 38.31 trillion

tax

Cos to submit bank details to GST officers in 30 days of registration: GSTN

IncomeTax Return, ITR

Burden to call for curing of defects in tax return on assessing officer: SC

birth, birthrate, baby, infant, newborn

3% more babies with low birth weight born during pandemic in India: Study

Topics : CSR tax administration Tax benefits tax CSR activities

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 03 2024 | 2:36 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayParliament LIVETodays Top stock picksLatest News LIVEHathras Stampede UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon