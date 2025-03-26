Wednesday, March 26, 2025 | 09:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / Three month T-bill cut off set higher than 1 yr, yield curve inverts

Three month T-bill cut off set higher than 1 yr, yield curve inverts

The cutoff yield on 3-month T-bill was set 1 bps higher due to tepid demand from mutual funds, said dealers

The central government’s borrowing is expected to remain in line with the budgeted amount, with slight adjustments in the distribution across tenures, according to bond market participants. Earlier, there were expectations of a reduction in the suppl
Premium

The net liquidity in the banking system was in a deficit of ₹1.57 trillion on Tuesday, according to the latest RBI data | Representative Picture

Anjali Kumari Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 26 2025 | 9:13 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The cutoff yield on the 91-day Treasury bill (T-bill) was set at 6.52 per cent on the weekly auction on Wednesday, higher than the 364-day T-bill auction, which was 6.47 per cent, resulting in inversion of the yield curve.
 
The cutoff yield for the 182 T-bill was also set at 6.52 per cent. While inversion between the 6-month and 1-year T-bills has been observed for an extended period, the inversion between the 91-day and 1-year T-bills occurred after a long gap.
 
Typically, the 364-day T-bill yield is higher than that of both the 91-day and 182-day.
 
The cutoff yield on
Topics : Treasury Bills Bonds

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon