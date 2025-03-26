Three month T-bill cut off set higher than 1 yr, yield curve inverts

The cutoff yield on the 91-day Treasury bill (T-bill) was set at 6.52 per cent on the weekly auction on Wednesday, higher than the 364-day T-bill auction, which was 6.47 per cent, resulting in inversion of the yield curve.

The cutoff yield for the 182 T-bill was also set at 6.52 per cent. While inversion between the 6-month and 1-year T-bills has been observed for an extended period, the inversion between the 91-day and 1-year T-bills occurred after a long gap.

Typically, the 364-day T-bill yield is higher than that of both the 91-day and 182-day.

The cutoff yield on