Trump effect: Banks consider reviewing policies for US study loans

The Trump administration’s stricter migration policies and uncertainty over its support to educational institutions has prompted some banks in India to reassess their education loan policies for students heading to the United States.

While loans for foreign studies are fully backed by collateral, the review will focus on several key aspects, including a more rigorous background check on institutions, visa scrutiny, and a relook at margin money for loans — which is students’ financial contribution towards expenses. Additionally, banks will evaluate job prospects linked to the chosen courses, according to senior public sector bank executives.

Bankers attribute this cautious approach