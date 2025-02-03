Notification on One State, One RRB likely next week, says M Nagaraju

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a host of financial sector reforms in the 2025-26 Budget. M NAGARAJU, secretary in the Department of Financial Services, elaborates on the thinking behind the proposed reforms in an interview with Harsh Kumar and Asit Ranjan Mishra in New Delhi. Edited excerpts:

Amongst the various announcements in the Budget related to your sector, which do you consider the most significant?

I can’t say that one initiative is more important than another, as they all hold significance, which is why they were announced by the finance minister. However, if I had to highlight one with considerable