Thursday, October 16, 2025 | 07:24 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Access to EPF corpus made easier, but use the facility only in emergencies

Access to EPF corpus made easier, but use the facility only in emergencies

EPF subscribers should continue to save separately for housing, and children's education and marriage

Provident fund
premium

Members must maintain 25 per cent of their total contributions as minimum balance, which will continue to earn interest (currently 8.25 per cent) and compound. (Shutterstock)

Himali Patel New Delhi
6 min read Last Updated : Oct 16 2025 | 7:23 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Central Board of Trustees of the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has overhauled its withdrawal framework. It has replaced 13 complex provisions with three simplified categories — essential needs (illness, education, marriage), housing needs, and special circumstances. The move makes access to the Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) easier but also requires members to exercise caution to avoid eroding their retirement corpus.
 
Withdraw up to 100 per cent of balance
 
Members can now withdraw up to 100 per cent of their eligible provident fund balance, including both employee and employer contributions. “Eligible provident fund balance refers to the total amount
Topics : EPFO EPF finance sector
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon