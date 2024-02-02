Address to amenities: What to look for when you buy a luxury apartment?

When the Golf Island luxury apartments project was launched in Dwarka, Southwest Delhi, the first units in August 2023 were priced at Rs 16,000 per sq ft. The same units are selling at Rs 25,000 per sq ft apiece now, appreciating 50 per cent. As much as 30 per cent of the inventory was sold out in 72 hours when bookings began for Rs 9-12 crore apartments at the Kailasa Project in West Delhi’s Patel Nagar.
The sale of luxury homes in India, priced Rs 4 crore and higher, increased 97 per cent in the first nine months