All the world's a stage: here's how theatre can help you leave a mark on it

In an increasingly screen-driven world, theatre fosters human connection, providing a shared space for collective experiences and emotional exchange. It nurtures creativity, communication, teamwork, and emotional intelligence in youth, crucial for navigating today’s world.

“Exposure to theatre is important for everyone, as it can promote social empathy and awareness, while at the same time providing intellectual stimulation or just entertainment,” says Sunit Tandon a theatre actor and producer, president of the Delhi Music Society, and director of the India Habitat Centre (IHC) who frequently organises theatre festivals at IHC.

“Theatre is more than a career, it is a calling,” says