Avoid concentration risk by buying annuities from multiple insurers

First Published: May 16 2023 | 8:02 PM IST

A snapshot of health insurance plans offered by various firms with details

The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) has changed the rules regarding the purchase of annuity at the time of exiting the National Pension System. Earlier, investors had to put the entire corpus in one annuity. Now, if the corpus size exceeds Rs 10 lakh, they can buy multiple annuities of at least Rs 5 lakh each. Instead of buying a single annuity, they can now buy a bouquet of annuities to meet their varied needs.

On retirement, 40 per cent of the NPS corpus must go into annuities. “Subscribers can now buy annuities from multiple providers and not commit their entire corpus to a single insurer,” says Arvind A Rao, certified financial planner and founder, Arvind Rao and Associates.

