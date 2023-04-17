close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Balance yield with rating when choosing a bond, be aware of liquidity risk

Invest in individual bonds only if you can analyse and monitor the credit profile of companies

Karthik Jerome
Bond market uncertain about govt's borrowing plans in next fiscal
Premium

4 min read Last Updated : Apr 17 2023 | 8:08 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

With debt mutual funds (MFs) losing the indexation benefit, investors in the higher tax brackets are looking for alternatives. Many are considering investing directly in bonds.
Control over security selection
Investing directly gives you control over what you buy. “You can decide the quality of the company whose bonds you will invest in and exit those you don’t wish to hold any longer,” says Ankit Gupta, co-founder, BondsIndia.com. In a debt MF, the fund manager decides the portfolio composition.
Or

Also Read

Banks tier II bond issuance surges 3.5 times in FY23, shows data

Debt mutual funds log Rs 40K-crore inflow before tax tweak cut-off

Debt market moves on from practice of aggressively-priced new 10-year bonds

Last-minute dash for debt mutual funds before tax advantage vanishes

Life insurers may gain from debt MFs being taxed at marginal rate

Gold ETFs acquire patina of 4-year low investment in FY23, shows data

Convenient and economical: Why car leasing is catching up in India

Heirs must know what you own to claim wealth: HNIs should opt for trusts

Maintain proper documents proving source of funds remitted abroad

Here's how to check EPF passbook balance online or via SMS, missed call

Topics : Debt MFs | indexation | Bonds | G-Secs

First Published: Apr 17 2023 | 8:07 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Insurance Samadhan launches Polifyx, a one-stop solution for customers

Insurance
2 min read

Finance Secretary Vivek Joshi holds review meeting with heads of PSU banks

financial services secretary, Dr Vivek Joshi
3 min read

NBFCs to face funding woes, may hit growth, says India Ratings

Alive and kicking: What common thread links the new-age NBFCs?
2 min read

AU Small Finance Bank shares up 17% on CEO Sanjay Agarwal reappointment

AU Small Finance Bank
1 min read

Softer US dollar, better risk appetite push rupee to two-month high

rupee
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

Reserve Bank begins evaluating five potential bidders for IDBI Bank

rbi, reserve bank of india
3 min read

MCC Bank records pre-tax profit of Rs 12.20 cr in FY23, cuts NPA level

loans, rates, interest, investment, returns, earnings, growth, loss, profit
2 min read

Softer US dollar, better risk appetite push rupee to two-month high

rupee
3 min read

NBFCs to face funding woes, may hit growth, says India Ratings

Alive and kicking: What common thread links the new-age NBFCs?
2 min read

AU Small Finance Bank shares up 17% on CEO Sanjay Agarwal reappointment

AU Small Finance Bank
1 min read
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon