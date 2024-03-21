Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Banks to insurers: Using the ombudsman system to get complaints resolved

A guide to how banks, insurers, brokers and tax officials are supposed to listen to you

bank customers
Premium

Customers can go to banking ombudsman if the lender fails to solve their complaint. (File photo)

Bindisha Sarang Mumbai
5 min read Last Updated : Mar 21 2024 | 9:38 PM IST
An ombudsman report earlier in March said consumer complaints filed with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) increased by more than 68 per cent to 70,3000 in Financial Year 2022-23. The RBI ombudsman “redresses customer complaints against deficiency in certain banking services”, according to the regulator’s website.

"…it is important to note that ombudsman systems in RBI and IRDAI are active and robust concerning any complaints filed in them," says Vidhan Vyas, founder of Vyas Legal, referring to the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India.

Market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) dropped its ombudsman because of

Also Read

I-T dept leverages tech to scrutinise tax returns, recovers Rs 36,000 cr

Insurance ombudsman disposes of 92% of complaints in FY23

Budget 2024: Rebate under new income tax regime may be hiked to Rs 7.5 lakh

Better risk-reward, FPI flows augur well for LargeCap MFs in 2024: Analysts

Establishment of aviation ombudsman needs deliberations: Aviation secretary

Post office schemes: how do they work, and who is it suited for?

Manage trading capital efficiently with a liquid exchange traded fund

Company fixed deposit rates' terms, tenure explained in one table

Lok Sabha elections: Will housing market create another peak in 2024?

Fund pick: ICICI Pru Short Term Fund

Topics : IRDAI ombudsman Income Tax department

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 21 2024 | 9:29 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayLok Sabha Election 2024 LIVEOnePlus 12rHardik PandyaIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon