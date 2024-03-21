Banks to insurers: Using the ombudsman system to get complaints resolved

Customers can go to banking ombudsman if the lender fails to solve their complaint. (File photo)

An ombudsman report earlier in March said consumer complaints filed with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) increased by more than 68 per cent to 70,3000 in Financial Year 2022-23. The RBI ombudsman “redresses customer complaints against deficiency in certain banking services”, according to the regulator’s website.

"…it is important to note that ombudsman systems in RBI and IRDAI are active and robust concerning any complaints filed in them," says Vidhan Vyas, founder of Vyas Legal, referring to the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India.

Market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) dropped its ombudsman because of