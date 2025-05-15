Beyond the bag: How this luxury item is more than just an accessory

What's in a bag? That's a question that has confounded both men and women for years now. While men often see bags as an unnecessary spend, it is the opposite for women - a bag is a statement of who they are, where they are coming from, and the message they are sending across the room. A bag isn’t just an accessory: it’s power, personality, and purpose bundled in one piece.

As fashion stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania puts it: "In India, your bag walks into the room before you do. It speaks before you say a word."

“A great bag