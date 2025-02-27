Compare sale prices across payment plans to evaluate cost-effectiveness

A Gurugram-based developer, M3M, has introduced a 'Pehle Possession Phir Payment' plan. Buyers pay 20 per cent initially on purchase, 30 per cent in the third year, another 30 per cent on the application of occupancy certificate (OC), and the final 20 per cent in the sixth year. Buyers need to understand the nuances of payment plans properly before opting for one.

Many of these payment plans are meant to incentivise buyers to make their 'buy' decision. “Property prices have surged in the past two-and-a-half years. Sales have slowed as a result. Developers are now offering flexible payment schemes to