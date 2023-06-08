close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Craft convincing response to tax notice, backed by relevant documents

Non-appearance and failure to respond on time can have serious consequences

Bindisha Sarang
ITR, Tax, income tax, income tax returns
Premium

5 min read Last Updated : Jun 08 2023 | 8:26 PM IST
Follow Us
Income-tax returns (ITR) should be filed with meticulous attention to details to avoid complications at a later date. In the wake of the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) coming out with new guidelines for scrutiny of ITRs, applicable to financial year 2023–24, this task should be undertaken with even greater seriousness.
Ashish Mehta, partner, Khaitan & Co., says, “Guidelines are issued every year to prescribe the types of cases to be taken up for assessment based on a variety of factors.”
Let us understand the parameters laid down by the CBDT for initiating a scrutiny:
Or

Also Read

Old income tax regime vs new income tax regime: Which one is better?

Budget 2023: Income tax slabs changed under new tax regime. Details here

Trustees will be liable in case of non-payment of exit tax: CBDT chief

CBDT to hold high-level meeting to review revenue collection of FY23

Budget delivers a big boost for consumption-related stocks: Analysts

NPS subscribers can soon opt for periodic withdrawals; check details here

Fine dining, Japanese style: How to develop a taste for the cuisine

Rupay forex cards to your fixed deposits: How today's RBI policy impacts us

From Rs 700 to Rs 32,000: Know the annual bank locker charges across India

Explained: Repo rate unchanged at 6.5%, worst over for home loan borrowers

Topics : CBDT income-tax returns

First Published: Jun 08 2023 | 8:26 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Course, institute determine lender's willingness to offer an education loan

(Photo: Shutterstock)
4 min read

Craft convincing response to tax notice, backed by relevant documents

ITR, Tax, income tax, income tax returns
5 min read

RBI to come out with guidelines regarding fraud account classification

Reserve Bank of India, RBI
4 min read

Most Popular

RBI Policy: Repo rate unchanged at 6.5%, RBI cuts FY24 inflation projection

RBI, SHAKTIKANTA DAS, RESERVE BANK OF INDIA
3 min read

50% of Rs 2,000 notes returned to banks since announcement: RBI Guv Das

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das
2 min read

RBI MPC LIVE updates: Roughly 50% of Rs 2000 notes have come back, says Das

RBI, SHAKTIKANTA DAS, RESERVE BANK OF INDIA
2 min read

Explained: Repo rate unchanged at 6.5%, worst over for home loan borrowers

home loans, property, loans, banks, credit
7 min read

RBI policy 2023: A look at the existing repo rate, trends and other figures

RBI, SHAKTIKANTA DAS, RESERVE BANK OF INDIA
5 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon