Craft convincing response to tax notice, backed by relevant documents

Income-tax returns (ITR) should be filed with meticulous attention to details to avoid complications at a later date. In the wake of the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) coming out with new guidelines for scrutiny of ITRs, applicable to financial year 2023–24, this task should be undertaken with even greater seriousness.
Ashish Mehta, partner, Khaitan & Co., says, “Guidelines are issued every year to prescribe the types of cases to be taken up for assessment based on a variety of factors.”
Let us understand the parameters laid down by the CBDT for initiating a scrutiny:
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.
Subscribe To Insights
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.Already a BS Premium subscriber? Log in NOW
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
Or