Friday, March 21, 2025 | 10:34 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Credit risk funds: Evaluate if incremental return justifies the risk

Credit risk funds: Evaluate if incremental return justifies the risk

Returns have largely stemmed from accrual income and credit spreads

The new asset class proposed by the market regulator, which will fit in between mutual funds (MFs) and portfolio management services (PMS), will open up new business opportunities for domestic asset management companies (AMCs). But it may eat into so
Premium

Exposure to real estate investment trusts and infrastructure investment trusts (Reits/Invits) has further boosted returns. | Illustration: Binay Sinha

Himali Patel
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 21 2025 | 10:28 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Credit risk funds have delivered a category average return of 9.30 per cent over the past year, which makes them one of the top-performing debt fund categories. However, investors must assess whether the additional return justifies the higher risk these funds carry.  
Key return drivers 
Returns have largely stemmed from accrual income and credit spreads. “The larger part of the returns in credit risk funds were generated through accrual from the underlying securities by capturing the spread available between high grade and credit securities,” says Sushil Budhia, senior fund manager-fixed-income, Nippon India Mutual Fund. These funds invest at least 65
Topics : credit risk funds Debt Funds Mutual Funds

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon