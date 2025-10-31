Educate seniors on digital arrest scams; urge them to seek timely help

An 82-year-old retired Maharashtra government officer recently lost his entire life savings — ₹1.19 crore — to a “digital arrest” scam and died soon after due to shock. The Supreme Court of India took suo motu cognisance of a similar fraud in Ambala, where cybercriminals posing as law-enforcement officials extorted ₹1.05 crore from a senior citizen couple. These incidents highlight the rapid rise of digital arrest scams, in which fraudsters use fear, technology, and impersonation to defraud ordinary citizens. The challenge now is to raise awareness before more lives and savings are lost.

What is a digital arrest?

A digital