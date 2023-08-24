Fair share: Children born of invalid marriages are treated as legitimate

The Supreme Court recently reserved its verdict on a plea filed in 2011 about whether children born of legally invalid marriages were entitled to a share in the ancestral property of their parents under Hindu law. The case, before a three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud, is focused on an amended provision in the Hindu Marriage Act, Section 16(3).

"The birth of a child in such a relationship has to be viewed independently of the relationship of the parents. A child born in such a relationship is innocent and is entitled to all the rights that are given to other children bor