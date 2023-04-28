The tax rule to know when you partner with relative to buy property

In this section

Par for the course: Lock in returns for long term with non-par plans

Mahila Samman Savings Certificates: All you need to know about the scheme

I-T dept releases offline forms for ITR 1, 4 for fiscal year 2022-2023

Summer scoop: how to get yourself a healthy ice cream treat

Budget 2023: Income tax slabs changed under new tax regime. Details here

New and old: How two tax regimes work for home loan interest benefit

Old income tax regime vs new income tax regime: Which one is better?

Expanding India's global stamp: FTAs are the way to go if gaps are plugged

Metal stocks: Will export duty rollback help?

The Jodhpur bench of the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT) recently ruled that tax deducted at source (TDS) under Section 194IA is applicable only when consideration for the transfer of immovable property is more than Rs 50 lakh.

To negate the use of black money in immovable property transactions, the government introduced Section 194IA via the Finance Act 2013.

Authorities have clarified when TDS under Section 194IA is applicable. (File photo)

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com