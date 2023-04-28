The tax rule to know when you partner with relative to buy property

The Jodhpur bench of the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT) recently ruled that tax deducted at source (TDS) under Section 194IA is applicable only when consideration for the transfer of immovable property is more than Rs 50 lakh.
To negate the use of black money in immovable property transactions, the government introduced Section 194IA via the Finance Act 2013.
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.
Subscribe To Insights
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.Already a BS Premium subscriber? Log in NOW
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
Or