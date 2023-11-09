Fertility care needs financial planning: What to do for insurance, funding

Lekhni Ishman, 45, an Instagram influencer who lives in Mumbai, and her husband have been trying for a child for 12 years. After several failed vitro fertilisation (IVF) cycles, the couple still wants to try a couple of more times. "A failed IVF does not only hurt emotionally but also financially too. We wish we knew what we were getting into financially before taking the plunge. If we don't succeed, surrogacy is our other option," says Ishman, whose name was changed in this story for privacy.

Couples considering IVF or surrogacy must consider these aspects.

Cost