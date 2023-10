Groww, the wealth management platform, recently became the largest stockbroker in India in terms of active clients, sailing past Zerodha. Groww had 6.62 million active clients in September 2023 while Zerodha had 6.4 million, according to data from the National Stock Exchange.

Several new investors enter the stock markets every month. As many as 3 million accounts were opened in September alone. How should these new investors select a stock broker in these times when the pecking order among the