For mix of stability and growth, invest in large and midcap funds

Mid and largecap funds are currently in focus due to the introduction of new fund offerings, including an index fund and an equity-linked savings scheme tracking the Nifty LargeMidcap 250 by Zerodha Fund House, amid the post-pandemic market rally.

Investors have focused on small and midcap stocks and equity funds, largely overlooking the largecap category. The recent bout of volatility has served as a reminder of the risks associated with excessive exposure to small and midcap categories.

By booking profits in these smaller categories and reinvesting the funds into mid and largecap categories, investors can achieve a better balance between returns and risk.