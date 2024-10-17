Gear, diet, training: What it takes to get up and take up running

Shilpi Kohli took up running at age 48 to make up for her sedentary lifestyle as a handicraft retail consultant in Noida. In two years, she has run three half marathons of 21 km and several of 10 and 15 km.

“Though running is still very new to me it benefited me with my physical, mental, and emotional state. Now that I am 50, running is helping me gain my muscle strength, endurance, weight management, bone health, improved immunity and most importantly better sleep. I now totally understand why Eliud Kipchoge said 'no human is limited’,” she