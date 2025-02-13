Gold scaling new peaks: Book profit if weight in portfolio exceeds 15%

Gold is trading at all-time highs. It is closing in on the psychologically significant $3,000 per ounce mark in the international market. It also surpassed ₹Rs 86,000 per 10 grams on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX).

"In 2024, gold posted domestic gains exceeding 20 per cent. The momentum has continued in 2025, with year-to-date (YTD) gains exceeding 10 per cent. We maintain a buy-on-dips stance," says Akash Hariani, joint managing director, Motilal Oswal Private Wealth.

Factors behind the surge

Geopolitical tensions and fears of trade wars due to anticipated US tariff announcements are the key drivers of gold prices. "Safe-haven