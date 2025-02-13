Business Standard

Thursday, February 13, 2025 | 10:15 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Gold scaling new peaks: Book profit if weight in portfolio exceeds 15%

Gold scaling new peaks: Book profit if weight in portfolio exceeds 15%

Geopolitical tensions and fears of trade wars due to anticipated US tariff announcements are the key drivers of gold prices

Gold
Premium

Strong demand for exchange-traded funds (ETFs), an expected revival in Chinese gold consumption, and steady Indian imports are likely to keep prices firm.

Sarbajeet K Sen
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 13 2025 | 10:15 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Gold is trading at all-time highs. It is closing in on the psychologically significant $3,000 per ounce mark in the international market. It also surpassed ₹Rs 86,000 per 10 grams on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX).
 
"In 2024, gold posted domestic gains exceeding 20 per cent. The momentum has continued in 2025, with year-to-date (YTD) gains exceeding 10 per cent. We maintain a buy-on-dips stance," says Akash Hariani, joint managing director, Motilal Oswal Private Wealth.
 
Factors behind the surge
 
Geopolitical tensions and fears of trade wars due to anticipated US tariff announcements are the key drivers of gold prices. "Safe-haven
Topics : Gold Investment Exchange-traded funds

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon