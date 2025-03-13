Govt likely to bring back single tax return system for search cases

The finance ministry is set to introduce a new tax return system for individuals and businesses facing income tax searches, under which taxpayers will need to file a single return covering six years plus the part-year of the search, instead of filing separate returns for each year, according to a government official. This aligns with the block assessment scheme introduced last year for search and requisition cases, which took effect from September 1, 2024. The scheme mandates that the total income for the entire block period be assessed as a whole, rather than separately for each year.

