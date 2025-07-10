MNC Funds: High quality, but hold for a minimum of 5 years to offset risks

MNC (multinational corporation) funds have struggled over the past year. The category declined by 5.1 per cent, compared with a 2.2 per cent gain in flexi-cap funds, over the past year. Despite this, Nippon India Mutual Fund has launched a new fund offer (NFO) for its MNC Fund, aiming to tap into the long-term growth potential of the category.

“Thematic funds can display some divergence vis-à-vis the broader market in certain market phases. In the past one year, banking and financial services significantly outperformed the broader markets while themes like industrials, FMCG and consumer discretionary, which form a high percentage