Thursday, July 10, 2025 | 03:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / MNC Funds: High quality, but hold for a minimum of 5 years to offset risks

MNC Funds: High quality, but hold for a minimum of 5 years to offset risks

This theme can underperform during strong rallies in domestic markets

funds
premium

MNC funds invest a minimum of 80 per cent in companies with cross-border business interests, assets or operations.

Sarbajeet K Sen
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 10 2025 | 3:48 PM IST

Listen to This Article

MNC (multinational corporation) funds have struggled over the past year. The category declined by 5.1 per cent, compared with a 2.2 per cent gain in flexi-cap funds, over the past year. Despite this, Nippon India Mutual Fund has launched a new fund offer (NFO) for its MNC Fund, aiming to tap into the long-term growth potential of the category.
 
“Thematic funds can display some divergence vis-à-vis the broader market in certain market phases. In the past one year, banking and financial services significantly outperformed the broader markets while themes like industrials, FMCG and consumer discretionary, which form a high percentage
Topics : funding funds Mutual Funds
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon