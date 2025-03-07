International Women's Day: A financial roadmap to go from debt to wealth

Ayesha Singhal (name changed), 25, a single working woman from Delhi, invests. After speaking to a financial adviser, however, she realised that there were several flaws in her approach. “I relied on word of mouth instead of conducting my own research before investing,” she says.

Singhal invested in stocks and initial public offerings (IPOs) without fully understanding their risks. Her portfolio lacked diversification, and many decisions were emotional rather than strategic. She also placed funds in insurance-cum-investment products, which yielded low returns, provided inadequate insurance, and lacked liquidity.

Rivesha Aggarwal, 28, a married working woman from Mumbai, relied entirely on