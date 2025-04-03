Thursday, April 03, 2025 | 03:49 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Learning a western musical instruments sees uptick in popularity

Learning a western musical instruments sees uptick in popularity

If you want to learn western classical music, the best entry point is to learn either the piano, trumpet, or clarinet, all of which offer a rich musical experience

music
Premium

According to TechSci Research’s latest report, the market for western musical instruments in India was valued at approximately $150.45 million in 2024 and is projected to hit $260.89 million by 2030. | Representative Image

Namrata Kohli New Delhi
6 min read Last Updated : Apr 03 2025 | 3:46 PM IST

Listen to This Article

From the grandeur of opera houses to the intimacy of jazz bars, from festival stages to experimental collaborations, Western musical instruments in India are attracting new aficionados in unexpected ways.
 
Western classical music typically features a diverse range of instruments grouped into several families such as string family (violin, viola), woodwind family (clarinet, flute), brass family (trumpet, French horn), percussion family (drum, xylophone) and keyboard instruments such as the piano, and the more elusive organ. Each of these instruments contributes its own unique voice to the rich tapestry of Western classical music.
 
According to TechSci Research’s latest report, the market
Topics : Universal Music Music

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon