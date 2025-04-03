Learning a western musical instruments sees uptick in popularity

From the grandeur of opera houses to the intimacy of jazz bars, from festival stages to experimental collaborations, Western musical instruments in India are attracting new aficionados in unexpected ways.

Western classical music typically features a diverse range of instruments grouped into several families such as string family (violin, viola), woodwind family (clarinet, flute), brass family (trumpet, French horn), percussion family (drum, xylophone) and keyboard instruments such as the piano, and the more elusive organ. Each of these instruments contributes its own unique voice to the rich tapestry of Western classical music.

According to TechSci Research’s latest report, the market