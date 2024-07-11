Lights as luxury: How to switch on the right fixtures at your home

The Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi has some 340 rooms spread over four floors. As many as 628 light fittings illuminate the building and highlight its elegance. Your home is smaller but lights can make it as elegant as that palace.

Lights shape how we feel. They " boost the production of serotonin, the hormone of happiness, and melatonin, which governs our sleep and wake cycles. When light exposure decreases, cortisol levels, the stress hormone, fluctuate, leading to drowsiness," says Dr Varun Gupta, Delhi based physician.

The Indian lighting market was worth $3.79 billion last year and it