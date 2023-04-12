Maintain proper documents proving source of funds remitted abroad

The government can capture data at various points, such as from banks, financial institutions, and even the forms 15CA/CB uploaded by the remitters themselves. Sandeep Bajaj, managing partner, PSL Advocates & Solicitors, says, “Taxpayers must stay compliant with Indian tax laws

Ankit Jain, partner, Ved Jain & Associates, says, “Technological advancements allow the tax authorities to quickly and efficiently process large volumes of data and identify suspicious transactions that may point towards tax evasion or fraud.”