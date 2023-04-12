Maintain proper documents proving source of funds remitted abroad

According to a recent media report, 89 foreign remittance cases have come under the taxman’s lens for suspected tax evasion. With Indians increasingly remitting money abroad under the liberalised remittance scheme (LRS) for various purposes, including children’s education, purchase of property, and medical treatment, many transactions have now come under scrutiny for potential tax fraud.
Ankit Jain, partner, Ved Jain & Associates, says, “Technological advancements allow the tax authorities to quickly and efficiently process large volumes of data and identify suspicious transactions that may point towards tax evasion or fraud.”
The government can capture data at various points, such as from banks, financial institutions, and even the forms 15CA/CB uploaded by the remitters themselves. Sandeep Bajaj, managing partner, PSL Advocates & Solicitors, says, “Taxpayers must stay compliant with Indian tax laws
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.
Subscribe To Insights
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.Already a BS Premium subscriber? Log in NOW
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
Or