Business Standard
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Make your listening experience luxurious, buy these premium headphones

Make your listening experience luxurious, buy these premium headphones

These devices give the best sound quality and are soft to wear even for hours

headphones, earbuds, neckbands, gadgets, listening devices, Apple, Sony, Bose, Samsung, JBL
Premium

Everyone needs headphones and not just for listening to music. (Representative photo)

Namrata Kohli New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 05 2024 | 3:26 PM IST
It was Navika Mehta's birthday in August and as a gift she asked her parents to give her a pair of Apple AirPods worth Rs 60,000. Mehta, a Class XI student in Delhi, says the device "floored" her friends with its sound quality and noise-cancelling feature and it is useful in online tuitions.
 
For the pleasure of listening to music or as an aid at work, headphones, earbuds or neckbands have become indispensable.
 
At Amazon.in, premium headphones are one of the fastest-growing segments in e-commerce website's audio business. “A

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon