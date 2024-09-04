Business Standard
Google reveals Android features including Music Search in Circle to Search

The Music Search feature allows users to search any song from speakers near the user or the one they are hearing on other apps without leaving those apps

Prakruti Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 04 2024 | 12:53 PM IST

Google has unveiled new Android features for phones, tablets and Wear OS watches. The American technology company has announced the Circle to Search Music Search feature alongside other new Android functionalities. 


The Music Search feature allows users to search any song from speakers nearby or the one they are hearing on other apps without leaving those apps. The Music Search feature has started rolling out. 
After invoking Circle to Search by long-pressing the home button or the navigation pill, Music Search can be activated by clicking on the music note icon that appears next to the search bar. Upon hearing the song, an overlaying screen with “Listening” written over it appears along with a “Cancel” button. 


Afterwards, a Google search page opens and shows the name of the song and artists accompanied by links to YouTube videos. The users can also add those tracks to their YouTube playlist. The features can be used across all social media platforms. 

Moreover, Google now lets users listen to pages in Chrome. Users can also customise listening speed, type of voice and language. 


Google has also said that Android’s screen reader, Talkback, will use Gemini models to make audio description of digital images more accessible. “Whether you’re looking at online product images, photos in your camera roll, pictures in text messages or images of what’s happening on social media, Android’s screen reader uses the best of Google AI to bring images to life,” said Google. 

Additionally, Google has officially rolled out offline support in Google Maps for Wear OS. With this feature users can access the map without the phone. A new “Offline maps” section has been added above Settings in the watch app and the maps sync on their own when connected with Wi-fi and charging. 


Google is also rolling out Android Earthquake Alerts across the US.

First Published: Sep 04 2024 | 12:53 PM IST

