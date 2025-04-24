Thursday, April 24, 2025 | 10:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Manufacturing funds: Bet on potential gains from global trade shifts

Manufacturing funds: Bet on potential gains from global trade shifts

There are 12 actively managed manufacturing funds, which have total assets under management (AUM) of ₹32,999 crore. Four passive funds also exist; they together have an AUM of ₹473 crore

mutual funds, investors
Premium

Indian investors’ concerns about the impact on export-focused manufacturers and thematic manufacturing funds have eased as bilateral talks continue.

Sarbajeet K Sen
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 24 2025 | 10:49 PM IST

Listen to This Article

After weeks of tariff-related tensions sparked by the United States, a lull followed the announcement of a 90-day negotiation window by President Donald Trump. While markets reacted with volatility, attention soon turned to the implications for Indian and global manufacturing.
 
“The global tariff war has brought renewed focus on the manufacturing sector. India has taken a prudent approach by pursuing bilateral trade negotiations rather than escalating tensions, unlike some other nations. This can potentially benefit Indian manufacturers, especially in sectors where we are net exporters to the US, and may even lead to market share gains. However, the final impact
Topics : Donald Trump Global Trade Trump tariffs Manufacturing sector PLI scheme

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon