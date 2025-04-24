Manufacturing funds: Bet on potential gains from global trade shifts

After weeks of tariff-related tensions sparked by the United States, a lull followed the announcement of a 90-day negotiation window by President Donald Trump. While markets reacted with volatility, attention soon turned to the implications for Indian and global manufacturing.

“The global tariff war has brought renewed focus on the manufacturing sector. India has taken a prudent approach by pursuing bilateral trade negotiations rather than escalating tensions, unlike some other nations. This can potentially benefit Indian manufacturers, especially in sectors where we are net exporters to the US, and may even lead to market share gains. However, the final impact