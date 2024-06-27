Mats, pants, blocks: Essentials needed for your daily yoga sessions

Chartered accountant Prateek Kedia was 22 when he got a job at a top consulting firm and “landed a handsome package”. In less than five years the stress of the job started hurting his health.

Kedia, who is 26 now, joined a yoga studio – a “really challenging” task because he had not worked out in years. He searched on e- commerce websites to buy his first yoga mat “but sadly whatever I encountered was anaesthetic, boring and dull. I had to return three yoga mats because one had no grip, one was too hard and the