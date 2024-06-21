International Yoga day 2024: World seeing a new Yoga economy, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during celebration for the 10th International Day of Yoga, in Srinagar, on Friday. (Photo: PTI)

For the past 10 years, the world has seen a new yoga economy, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi after participating in the 10th International Day of Yoga in Srinagar on Friday morning.

PM Modi, who is on a two-day visit (June 20-12) to Jammu and Kashmir, performed yoga with around 3,500 people at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC) in Srinagar on Friday.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with people in Srinagar on Friday. (Photo: PTI) After wrapping up the yoga celebrations, PM Modi said that India’s proposal to celebrate International Yoga Day at the United Nations received the backing of 177 countries.

“Today, from the land of Kashmir, I congratulate everyone around the world on International Yoga Day. Ten years ago, I proposed the celebration of International Yoga Day at the United Nations. India’s proposal was supported by 177 nations, which is a record in itself. In 2015, on Kartavya Path in Delhi, 35,000 people performed Yoga Asanas together,” the Prime Minister said.



As we mark the 10th International Day of Yoga, I urge everyone to make it a part of their daily lives. Yoga fosters strength, good health and wellness. Wonderful to join this year's programme in Srinagar. https://t.co/oYonWze6QU June 21, 2024



He further added that over the past decade, the growth of yoga has transformed how it is perceived, and the world is now witnessing the emergence of a new Yoga economy. “In the last 10 years, the expansion of Yoga has changed the perception related to Yoga. Today, the world is seeing a new Yoga economy going forward. From Rishikesh and Kashi to Kerala, we can witness a new trend of Yoga Tourism emerging in India... Sectors related to hospitality, tourism, apparel, etc., are booming from the huge inflow of people. This is creating new avenues for employment opportunities for youth,” PM Modi said.

Yoga around the world and certification





Prime Minister Narendra Modi takes a selfie in Srinagar on Friday. (Photo: PTI) PM Modi emphasised the global journey of Yoga, mentioning that in India, the AYUSH department has established the Yoga Certification Board for yoga practitioners. “Last year, I had the opportunity to preside over the Yoga Day Programme at the UN headquarters in the US. People from over 130 nations participated in the event. The journey of Yoga continues. In Bharat, the AYUSH department has formed the Yoga Certification Board for yoga practitioners. Over 100 major institutions in India and 10 from abroad have been granted certifications from this board,” he said.

He also mentioned that the growing interest in Yoga across Jammu and Kashmir presents an opportunity to boost tourism in the union territory.

The widespread enthusiasm for yoga along with the eagerness of people to engage in it, has created a chance to invigorate tourism in Jammu and Kashmir, the prime minister said in Srinagar.

International Yoga Day 2024: Theme



The theme for this year’s International Day of Yoga is ‘Yoga for Self and Society’, highlighting yoga’s role in enhancing well-being at both individual and societal levels.



Since 2015, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has led the celebrations of the International Day of Yoga at various locations including Kartavya Path in Delhi, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Ranchi, Lucknow, Mysuru, and the United Nations headquarters in New York.

Development projects in J&K



Prime Minister Modi, on Thursday, launched several development projects in Jammu and Kashmir, while also inaugurating and laying the foundation for others. Among these was the Rs 1,800-crore Competitiveness Improvement in Agriculture and Allied Sectors project (JKCIP).

This initiative will be rolled out across 90 localities spanning 20 districts of Jammu and Kashmir, benefiting 300,000 households and impacting 1.5 million people.

In addition, the prime minister inaugurated 84 major development projects valued at over Rs 1,500 crore. These include improvements to road infrastructure, water supply schemes, and enhancements to higher education facilities, among other sectors.

He also laid the foundation stone for projects such as the enhancement of the Chenani-Patnitop-Nashri Section, the development of industrial estates, and the construction of six government degree colleges.

PM Modi visit: ‘Temporary Red Zone’



Before PM Modi’s arrival, the police established an extensive security arrangement. “It is a multi-tier security. As per the security protocols, the high-alert security arrangements have been made here,” IGP Kashmir Zone Vidhi Kumar Birdi said.



The Srinagar police announced that the city would be treated as a ‘Temporary Red Zone’, with regulations enforced against the operation of drones and quadcopters.



According to the police, any unauthorised drone activities within this designated area will be subject to penalties under the Drone Rules of 2021.

(With agency inputs)