Objects of desire: Statement pieces that make your home talk

A wolf table in the foyer, a chandelier made of wine bottles, or a gramophone-shaped speaker that actually works — these are all statement décor pieces redefining Indian homes. They're bold, quirky, one-of-a-kind, and unapologetically personal. Bespoke home décor is no longer just about good taste — it’s about making a statement and telling a story.

Designers swear by the power of a single bold piece to transform a room—and lift its mood. “Don’t clutter your space with too many small things,” says Sidhant Lamba, founder of Delhi-based design studio STRROT. “Choose fewer pieces, but make them count. In a