Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Pre-empt disputes between nominee, legal heirs by drafting a will

A nominee's job is only to hold a deceased's asset temporarily until the legal heirs claim it

inheritance
Premium

Bindisha Sarang
4 min read Last Updated : Dec 19 2023 | 10:26 PM IST
Understanding the distinction between a nominee and a legal heir has become crucial, especially in the light of a recent Supreme Court (SC) judgement. The apex court ruled that being named as the nominee in share or debenture certificates does not by default entitle a person to inherit those assets.

Shashank Agarwal, advocate, Delhi High Court, says, “The Supreme Court has clarified that the nominee does not get absolute title to the shares. The absolute title to them shall vest only in the legal heirs.”

Nominee versus legal heir

The question that arises is, what’s a nominee’s role? Aaushi Doshi, associate partner, IndiaLaw

Also Read

EPF: When can you withdraw, how is the money taxed, and how to avoid it

Will or gift: The better way to transfer assets to the next generation

Seven states, UTs record decline in number of active EPF subscribers

Fair share: Children born of invalid marriages are treated as legitimate

Talent crisis forcing companies to shell out big bucks for legal experts

H-1B holders can renew visas without leaving the US from January 2024

1 in 3 Indians grapples with stress, 35% battle diabetes, high BP, hypertension

Top 10 global New Year's Eve destinations as per Agoda's AI tech

Which is better? Term plans see 10% surge among self-employed, 41% opt for ULIP

Potential rate cuts by US Fed in 2024 to drive next rally in gold

Topics : Personal Finance Inheritance tax finance sector EPFO data

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 19 2023 | 10:26 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveIPL Auction 2024 LIVE UpdatesIPL 2024 Full List of sold and unsold playersGold Silver Price TodayIPL Auction Top 10 Costliest PlayersPhysics WallahIPL 2024 Auction Live StreamingBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon