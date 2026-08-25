Rustomjee launches ₹400-cr Ozone Skye in Goregaon: 2 BHKs start at ₹2.5 cr

Mumbai's Goregaon West is getting another premium high-rise, with Rustomjee launching Ozone Skye, a residential project with an estimated gross development value (GDV) of around ₹400 crore.

The project is located on S.V. Road and is being positioned around the idea of "sky living", with residences spread across the upper floors and a dedicated set of amenities overlooking the city and Aarey greens.According to the developer's official website, 2- and 3-bedroom residences start at ₹2.52 crore, all-inclusive.

What are you getting for ₹2.5 crore-plus?

Ozone Skye will comprise 158 residences, with 1, 2 and 3 BHK configurations, in a 50-storey premium residential tower.

The developer's project site currently lists indicative configurations including:



2 BHK: 750 sq ft — ₹2.63 crore onwards

2 BHK: 780 sq ft — ₹2.73 crore onwards

3 BHK: 1,010 sq ft — ₹3.54 crore onwards

3 BHK: 1,030 sq ft — ₹3.61 crore onwards

These latter prices are described as indicative base prices and exclude taxes and statutory charges, so buyers should not treat them as the final acquisition cost.Floor premiums, orientation, taxes, stamp duty, registration and other charges can change the final ticket size.

The big selling point: amenities at the top

Rather than putting all the lifestyle facilities at ground level, Ozone Skye is designed around amenities on the 49th and 50th floors.

The project plans landscaped sky decks, fitness and recreation areas, an outdoor theatre, event seating and leisure spaces. The developer is also pitching the elevated green spaces as a way of combining city views with landscaped areas and plantation.

"The expectations of homebuyers have evolved significantly over the years. Today, people are not just looking for a home; they are looking for a better quality of everyday living. This places greater responsibility on developers to think beyond residences and create environments that are meticulously planned, well-connected and designed around the needs of modern families," said Boman Irani, Chairman and Managing Director, Rustomjee Group.

Why Goregaon West?

The project sits in a part of the western suburbs where connectivity is becoming an increasingly important part of the real-estate proposition.

Rustomjee says Lower Malad Metro Station is about 0.5 km away, while Goregaon railway station is around 1.5 km from the project. The development also has access to S.V. Road, Link Road and the Western Express Highway.

The surrounding catchment includes Inorbit Mall, Infiniti Mall and Oberoi Mall, as well as employment hubs such as NESCO IT Park, Mindspace and MIDC.

A ₹400-crore bet on western suburbs

The launch comes as Mumbai's premium housing market continues to expand beyond traditional luxury addresses.

Goregaon East and West, Borivali, Andheri and other western suburban markets have increasingly become part of Mumbai's premium housing story as buyers look for larger homes and newer developments without moving as far from established employment and social infrastructure.

For Rustomjee, Ozone Skye also builds on its existing presence in Goregaon. The company says its broader portfolio spans 41 completed, 17 ongoing and 21 forthcoming projects, with more than 29 million sq ft delivered and a pipeline of over 46 million sq ft.