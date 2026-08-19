₹37,000 per sq ft: Max One sets new Noida luxury housing record

Max Estates’ ultra-luxury mixed-use project Max One in Noida has achieved a sale value of ₹37,000 per sq ft, excluding GST, making it the highest sale value recorded in Noida, according to the company's management.

The project, located in Sector 16B, spans around 10 acres and has a development potential of approximately 2.5 million sq ft. Max Estates estimates its gross development value (GDV) at around ₹3,200 crore, along with potential annuity income of about ₹145 crore.

Speaking during the company's Q1 FY27 earnings call, Sahil Vachani, vice chairman and managing director of Max Estates, said the project was progressing well following the company's acquisition and subsequent regulatory clearances.

“Max One ... has achieved the highest sale value in Noida with sales price of ₹37,000 per square foot excluding GST,” Vachani said.

What does ₹37,000 per sq ft mean for buyers?

At ₹37,000 per sq ft, a 2,000 sq ft home would have a base value of roughly ₹7.4 crore, before GST, registration, stamp duty and other transaction-related costs.

For a 3,000 sq ft residence, the corresponding value would be about ₹11.1 crore, again excluding taxes and other charges.

However, the ₹37,000 figure cited by the company is a sale price and not necessarily the effective all-in acquisition cost for a buyer. Prospective purchasers would need to account separately for applicable taxes, registration charges, parking and other project-specific charges.

From a stalled project to a luxury development

Max One has an unusual history.

The project is part of the revival of the long-stalled Delhi One development. Max Estates said the acquisition and subsequent clearances enabled the company to bring existing homebuyers of the erstwhile development into the Max Estates fold.

According to Vachani, the process provided “a decade's worth of relief” to homebuyers who had been associated with the earlier project.

The development is now being repositioned as a mixed-use destination combining residential and commercial uses.

The planned project includes ultra-luxury residences, Grade A office space, high-street retail and club facilities.

Its location in Sector 16B is another selling point. The project sits close to the Delhi-Noida border and benefits from connectivity through the DND Flyway and nearby metro infrastructure.

A ₹3,200-crore development opportunity

For Max Estates, the project represents more than a luxury residential launch.

With 2.5 million sq ft of development potential and an estimated GDV of ₹3,200 crore, Max One is expected to contribute meaningfully to the company's overall development pipeline.

The project also has an estimated ₹145 crore of annuity income potential, giving it a recurring-income component alongside residential sales.

The mixed-use format is designed around the company's "LiveWell, WorkWell and PlayWell" approach, bringing residences, workplaces and lifestyle facilities together within a single campus.

How fast can luxury homes sell?

During the earnings call, an analyst pointed to the sales velocity across Max Estates' projects, including Estate 361, Max One and Estate 105.

The analyst noted that 50-70% of inventory had been sold within the first six months at some projects and asked management whether such momentum could continue, particularly for Max One given its ultra-luxury positioning.

The company did not provide forward-looking sales guidance.

However, management said it remained “extremely optimistic and confident” about achieving very robust sales, citing its track record, brand strength and diversification.

The company also said that nearly 50% of sales during the quarter came from sustenance sales, while around 50% came from a new launch.

What does this tell us about Noida's luxury market?

The ₹37,000-per-sq-ft price point is significant because it indicates how far the premium end of Noida's residential market has moved.

For homebuyers, Noida was traditionally associated with relatively affordable housing compared with South Delhi and parts of central Delhi.

That equation has been changing as developers launch increasingly premium projects, particularly in locations with strong connectivity and limited land availability.

The Max One pricing indicates that at least some buyers are willing to pay a substantial premium for branded developers, larger homes and integrated luxury developments.

But a headline price alone should not be used to judge whether a property is a good investment.

For buyers considering a luxury home at this price point, the more relevant questions are what is the comparable price for competing projects, what rental yield can the property generate, how much inventory remains, and how easily can the property be resold?

For investors, ticket size matters

At ₹37,000 per sq ft, even a relatively modest luxury apartment can quickly become a ₹7-10 crore purchase.

That means buyers need to consider the opportunity cost of putting such a large amount of capital into a single residential asset.

For example, someone buying a 2,000 sq ft residence at the quoted rate would spend around ₹7.4 crore before additional costs. A buyer should therefore compare the potential appreciation of the property not only with other Noida projects but also with alternative investments and the potential rental income.

Financial cushion Max Estates' strong residential bookings are also supported by its financial position. Rating agency ICRA recently assigned the company its first issuer rating of A+ with a stable outlook. The assessment took into account permitted receivables of nearly ₹9,500 crore as of March 2026 and a cash-flow adequacy ratio of around 105 per cent. For someone buying primarily for personal use, however, factors such as location, quality of construction, amenities and the scarcity value of the development could carry greater weight than rental yield.

As of June 2026, the company had ₹1,727 crore in cash and cash equivalents and net debt of ₹234 crore, according to the CFO. Its three operating commercial assets were fully leased, providing another source of recurring income.