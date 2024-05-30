Business Standard
Safety guaranteed: Diversify into g-secs to lower risk in your portfolio

Choose instrument by matching your investment horizon with tenure of the paper

G-secs are sovereign guaranteed instruments and have zero default risk. (Photo: Bloomberg)

Sanjay Kumar SinghKarthik Jerome New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 9:55 PM IST
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has introduced a mobile app to enable retail investors to purchase sovereign bonds directly from the government and trade them in the secondary market. This follows the RBI’s 2021 initiative, wherein it had made this asset class accessible to retail investors through the launch of the Retail Direct portal. Before investors set out to use the app, they must understand the nuances of this asset class.

The Retail Direct app is expected to improve retail investors’ access to the government securities (g-sec) market. “It will make the process of investment simpler and more convenient
First Published: May 30 2024 | 9:55 PM IST

