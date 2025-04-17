Thursday, April 17, 2025 | 01:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Small-cap funds preferred by high risk takers, promise outsized returns

Small-cap funds preferred by high risk takers, promise outsized returns

Small-cap funds are required to invest at least 65 per cent of their corpus in stocks of companies beyond the top 250 by market capitalisation

Sarbajeet K Sen
4 min read Last Updated : Apr 17 2025 | 1:37 PM IST

Small-cap funds continue to attract high-risk investors seeking outsized returns. Despite heightened market volatility, these funds witnessed net inflows of approximately Rs 4,092 crore in March 2025, taking total inflows for FY25 to about Rs 41,673 crore, according to monthly data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi). However, small-cap schemes declined 15.7 per cent over the past six months—the steepest fall among diversified equity categories.
 
“The outlook for small-cap funds remains cautiously optimistic despite recent market turbulence. While these funds have faced declines due to heightened volatility, their medium-term prospects appear favourable, particularly in sectors like healthcare,
