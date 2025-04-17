Small-cap funds preferred by high risk takers, promise outsized returns

Small-cap funds continue to attract high-risk investors seeking outsized returns. Despite heightened market volatility, these funds witnessed net inflows of approximately Rs 4,092 crore in March 2025, taking total inflows for FY25 to about Rs 41,673 crore, according to monthly data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi). However, small-cap schemes declined 15.7 per cent over the past six months—the steepest fall among diversified equity categories.

“The outlook for small-cap funds remains cautiously optimistic despite recent market turbulence. While these funds have faced declines due to heightened volatility, their medium-term prospects appear favourable, particularly in sectors like healthcare,